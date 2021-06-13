TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

