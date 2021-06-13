TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

