TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

