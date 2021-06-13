Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,005 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

