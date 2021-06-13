Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,767 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

