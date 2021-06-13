Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $91,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock worth $19,883,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $400.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

