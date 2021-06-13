Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.