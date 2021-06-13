Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,223 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,281,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

