Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 20,822 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

