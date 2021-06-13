Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

