Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 554.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.