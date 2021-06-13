Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,975 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $182.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

