Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $504.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

