Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Entergy by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,149 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

