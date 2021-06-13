Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

IHS Markit stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

