Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -232.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

