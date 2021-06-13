Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of CTLT opened at $109.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

