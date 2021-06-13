Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.59 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

