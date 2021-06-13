Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 205.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.