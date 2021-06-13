Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Wayfair stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.07. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.64 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

