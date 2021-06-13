Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

