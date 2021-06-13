Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

