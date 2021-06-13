Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.87 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,297 shares of company stock worth $13,805,666. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

