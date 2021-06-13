Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 41,486 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

