Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,199 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

