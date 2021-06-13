Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

