Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 124,704 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

