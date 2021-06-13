Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,748 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $460.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

