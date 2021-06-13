Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,985 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

