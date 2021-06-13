Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Atotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

