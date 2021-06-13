Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

