Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPeng were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

NYSE XPEV opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion and a PE ratio of -25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

