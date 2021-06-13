Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

