Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.