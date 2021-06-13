Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $15.81 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.