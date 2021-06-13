Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

