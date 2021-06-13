Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Teleflex worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

