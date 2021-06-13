Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Up 122.2% in May

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.25. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Telekom Austria’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

