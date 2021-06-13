Telos Hits Market Capitalization of $52.21 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Telos has a total market cap of $52.21 million and approximately $245,097.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

