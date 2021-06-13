Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TDF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

