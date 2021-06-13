Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 91,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,133. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.