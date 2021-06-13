Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 131,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,009. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,812 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $265,356.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 254,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,838 in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.