Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

