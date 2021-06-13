Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.54% of Tennant worth $230,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $19,687,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tennant by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in Tennant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tennant by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.11. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

