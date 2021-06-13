TENT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $271,509.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, TENT has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $271,509.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00337177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00212745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002846 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,105,780 coins and its circulating supply is 36,028,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

