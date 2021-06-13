TenX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $2.97 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

