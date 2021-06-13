Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $478.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.80 million to $481.40 million. Teradata reported sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 477.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.