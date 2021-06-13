Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in May

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,088,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEGR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.