Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124.63 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $124.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00015556 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,534,181 coins and its circulating supply is 417,581,414 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

