Terracoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $781,479.33 and approximately $67.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,897.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $611.76 or 0.01572725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00436506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 154% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

